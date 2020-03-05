Go to Donny Jiang's profile
Available for hire
Download free
people walking on pedestrian lane near white concrete building during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Architecture
Minneapolis, MN, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

street shot of activity

Related collections

minneapolis
444 photos · Curated by kera quinn
minneapolis
building
HD City Wallpapers
SPIE
13 photos · Curated by Roxane CHANPAO
spie
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking