Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arnold Straub
@arnoldstraub
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürich, Zürich, Schweiz
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
zürich
schweiz
HD Blue Wallpapers
swan
lake
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Collection #1: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
business
office
work
It's simple but very complex
234 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture Backgrounds
Be mindful of the curves and form
162 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Flower Images
plant
blossom