Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
leah hetteberg
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
female
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
senior pictures
senior photo
senior portraits
senior photography
senior
senior picture
individual
pose
seniors
botanical
portrait
garden
greenery
People Images & Pictures
model
clothing
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Zen Desktop
23 photos
· Curated by Brian Lovin
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Reflection
68 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
reflection
outdoor
lake
Foreboding
71 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
foreboding
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images