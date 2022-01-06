Go to Ivan Lopatin's profile
@johnnyrgb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Nikon, D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

textured green plant leaves backdrop background

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
exotic
HD Floral Wallpapers
print
illustration
HD Design Wallpapers
seamless
HQ Background Images
dark green
environment
fern
foliage
bright
HD Dark Wallpapers
decoration
Beautiful Pictures & Images
botanic
botany
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Salt life for me
68 photos · Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor
THE WILD LIFE
557 photos · Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking