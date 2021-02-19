Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrew Gwizdowski
@andrew_gwiz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
California, United States
Published
on
February 19, 2021
iPhone 12 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Minimal Desk
Related tags
California Pictures
united states
plant
minimal desk
craft
desk
sun shine
minimal
craft wood
HD Grey Wallpapers
potted plant
jar
vase
pottery
planter
HD Wood Wallpapers
pot
Free pictures
Related collections
Merry
151 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers
SNEAKER
54 photos
· Curated by Huỳnh Tấn Hậu
sneaker
shoe
leg