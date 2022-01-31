Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anil Sharma
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
duck
karnataka
photography by anil sharma
trinetra photography
evening sky
evening view
bengaluru
swans
white swan
blue lake
lake side
city lake
underwater photography
ducklings
sankey tank
kodandarampura
malleswaram
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Workspaces
82 photos · Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk
Collection #76: Joel Gascoigne
9 photos · Curated by Joel Gascoigne
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
abstract
382 photos · Curated by Kari Shea
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds