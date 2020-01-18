Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tarryn Myburgh
@tarrynm
Download free
Share
Info
Blue lagoon resto, Lembongan, Nusapenida, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Published on
January 18, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Blue Lagoon of Nusa Lembongan
Related collections
Lights and Bulbs
402 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lamp
Livestock and Agriculture
202 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures
B&W
141 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
human
Related tags
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
shoreline
sea
land
coast
promontory
bali
indonesia
HD Cave Wallpapers
cove
blue lagoon resto
lembongan
nusapenida
klungkung regency
peninsula
Beach Images & Pictures
blue lagoon
Free images