Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Dittrich
@hdbernd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
HD Purple Wallpapers
blossom
sprout
Flower Images
bud
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
blueberry
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Minimal Black and White
82 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
Restaurant and Cafe
562 photos · Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
restaurant
cafe
indoor
Yellow + Grey
290 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images