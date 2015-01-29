Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christian Battaglia
@cdbattags
Download free
Tate Modern Museum, London, United Kingdom
Published on
January 29, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cafe with view on a cathedral
Share
Info
Related collections
InvestaFriends
47 photos
· Curated by Oliver Farraud
investafriend
building
House Images
Diverse People
18 photos
· Curated by Gannon Nordberg
People Images & Pictures
friend
human
Website Images Blog
71 photos
· Curated by Peter Lalonde
Website Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
london
People Images & Pictures
human
networking
silhouette
museum
HD City Wallpapers
view
cathedral
tate modern museum
united kingdom
conference
business event
corporate event
meeting
lunch meeting
Coffee Images
st pauls
chair
Free pictures