Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Javad Esmaeili
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Qom, Ghom, Iran
Published on
November 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
ظرف های غذا و قوری چای کارگران راه آهن ایران
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
qom
ghom
iran
social documentary
heating tea
heating food
qom railway
HD Fire Wallpapers
tea
machine
engine
motor
ground
Nature Images
road
Backgrounds
Related collections
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Cityscape
87 photos
· Curated by S E
cityscape
building
HD City Wallpapers
CITY
61 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD City Wallpapers
building
street