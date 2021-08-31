Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christopher Bill
@umbra_media
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
5d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
box
cardboard
open box
carton
Related collections
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos
· Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Earth from Above
1,806 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
above
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Blog Header Images
110 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
blog
pen
HD Grey Wallpapers