Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
zürich
zurich
exhibition
photoschweiz
interior design
indoors
HD Windows Wallpapers
flooring
furniture
building
skylight
architecture
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
LEAF MOTIF
584 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
leafe
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Night Sky
121 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images