Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eleanor Brooke
@eleanorbrooke
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bath, UK
Published
7d
ago
FUJIFILM, X100F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bath
uk
building
architecture
castle
fort
HD Water Wallpapers
moat
ditch
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
bridge
canal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Clouds of Color
108 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Smoke Backgrounds