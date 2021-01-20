Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Diego Segoviano
@diegojsegoviano
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Big Pine, CA, USA
Published
on
January 21, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
big pine
ca
usa
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
Nature Images
outdoors
conifer
HD Green Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
wilderness
mountain range
peak
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sport
497 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
Sports Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
the garden of daydreams
182 photos · Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
garden
Flower Images
plant
Field Trip Supply
55 photos · Curated by jack faulkner
outdoor
camping
HD Fire Wallpapers