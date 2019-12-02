Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bundo Kim
@bundo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2019
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, PEN-F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
flower arrangement
vase
pottery
ornament
jar
HD Art Wallpapers
ikebana
flower bouquet
interior design
indoors
flooring
Free stock photos
Related collections
Noir
359 photos
· Curated by Paul Samulyak
noir
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food styling
372 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Still Life
75 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant