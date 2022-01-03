Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Spencer DeMera
@spencer_demera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Francisco Bay Area, CA, USA
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
san francisco bay area
ca
usa
Winter Images & Pictures
winter walk
winter afternoon
wine country
vineyards
regional park
afternoon walk
bay area
livermore
after rain
outdoors
Nature Images
cable
power lines
electric transmission tower
field
land
Public domain images
Related collections
Water
160 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Noir
359 photos
· Curated by Paul Samulyak
noir
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pastel Tones
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images