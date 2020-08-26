Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
David Adipoetro
@davidadipoetro
Download free
Share
Info
Bundaran HI, Gondangdia, Central Jakarta City, Jakarta, Indonesia
Published on
August 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Air lane
Related collections
Creative Spaces
137 photos
· Curated by Nathanael Clanton
Creative Images
Space Images & Pictures
office
Conifer
66 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
conifer
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
OUTDOORS
319 photos
· Curated by Ace
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
bundaran hi
gondangdia
central jakarta city
jakarta
indonesia
banister
handrail
amusement park
roller coaster
coaster
architecture
office building
Free stock photos