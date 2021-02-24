Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Minh Trí
@miic
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 25, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
lily
pollen
geranium
amaryllis
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Soul Care
201 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
hand
Texture
74 photos · Curated by Kate Radcliffe
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
NOTHING BUT FLOWERS
852 photos · Curated by Susan H.
Flower Images
plant
petal