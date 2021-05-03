Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Evergreens and Dandelions
@evergreensanddandelions
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lupine leaves.
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
leaves
lupine
Green Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
blossom
lupin
droplet
Free images
Related collections
Summer
95 photos
· Curated by Milan Vuckovic
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Creativity
60 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
creativity
desk
table
people
388 photos
· Curated by apple s.
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures