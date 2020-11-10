Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Peter Luo
@peterluo0113
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
outdoors
garden
plant
arbour
blossom
Flower Images
pottery
potted plant
vase
jar
planter
herbs
gardening
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Blue
88 photos · Curated by Celeen Hu
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Model
534 photos · Curated by Tia Jones
model
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #115: Andrew Wilkinson
6 photos · Curated by Andrew Wilkinson
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers