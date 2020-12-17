Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexander Krivitskiy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Many thanks to the generous people who donate to my art.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
face
human
People Images & Pictures
skin
female
photo
photography
portrait
hair
Women Images & Pictures
lip
mouth
Girls Photos & Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Just Married
146 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
married
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
Satisfying
28 photos · Curated by Mike Petrucci
satisfying
HQ Background Images
building
The Journey
63 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
journey
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor