Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Linda Roisum
@livinglinda
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Costa Rica
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS REBEL T1i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
costa rica
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
monkey face
white-faced capuchin
Nature Images
Monkey Images
mammal
baboon
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Add Typography!
523 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
Flower Images
plant
petal
Say Cheese
184 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
camera
photography
electronic
Collection #39: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images