Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dimitry Anikin
@anikinearthwalker
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Water lily on green leaves.
Related collections
Perspective
2,084 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
perspective
building
HD Wallpapers
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #152: Inc.
6 photos
· Curated by Inc.
blog
Light Backgrounds
Website Backgrounds
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
lily
pond lily
PNG images