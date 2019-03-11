Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Florian GIORGIO
@fgiorgio
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pura Tirta Empul, Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
March 11, 2019
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
indonesia
pura tirta empul
holy
sacred
balinese
HD Water Wallpapers
temple
fountain
spring water
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
meal
Food Images & Pictures
plant
restaurant
cafeteria
Flower Images
blossom
Backgrounds
Related collections
Bali
115 photos
· Curated by Miruna-Ioana Iancu
bali
indonesia
outdoor
Meditation
6 photos
· Curated by Aba Gyepi-Garbrah
meditation
plant
zen
Travel: Bali
56 photos
· Curated by Adelina G
bali
Travel Images
HD Wallpapers