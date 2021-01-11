Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Veroniki Thetis Chelioti
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Via Vespasiano 19, Rome, Italy
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
urban
town
HD City Wallpapers
building
road
street
high rise
rome
architecture
apartment building
via vespasiano 19
Italy Pictures & Images
metropolis
downtown
alley
alleyway
neighborhood
pedestrian
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
People
128 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
Flowers and Plants
339 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
leafe
Food
244 photos
· Curated by Florian Klien
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plate