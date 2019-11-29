Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alessio Zaccaria
@alessiozaccaria
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Merano, BZ, Italia
Published
on
November 29, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Christmas is in the air
Related tags
merano
bz
italia
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
Love Images
xmas
street photography
urban photography
Italy Pictures & Images
calm
HD Gold Wallpapers
ornament
Christmas Tree Images
plant
abies
fir
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Stuff
88 photos
· Curated by samuel liljeholm
stuff
plant
outdoor
christmas
17 photos
· Curated by Dayna van Schaijck
Christmas Images
Christmas Tree Images
HD Gold Wallpapers
Welcome Home For The Holidays
5 photos
· Curated by Ashley Fox
Christmas Tree Images
ornament
plant