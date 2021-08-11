Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Spencer DeMera
@spencer_demera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Livermore, CA, USA
Published
on
August 11, 2021
SONY, A6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
livermore
ca
usa
winery
Sunset Images & Pictures
grapes
golden hour
golden hour sky
Nature Images
outdoors
field
countryside
HD Scenery Wallpapers
grassland
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
paddy field
rural
land
farm
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Repetition
23 photos
· Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos
· Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
237 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds