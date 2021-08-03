Go to Kelsey Dody's profile
@khana_photo
brown rock formation on sea shore during daytime
Oregon Coast Range, Oregon, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Scenic viewpoint of Oregon coast

