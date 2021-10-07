Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefan Kostić
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kotor, Montenegro
Published
on
October 7, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kotor
montenegro
duck
ducks
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mallard
waterfowl
HD Teal Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Color - Neutral Tones
3,580 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
neutral
plant
HD White Wallpapers
food + food photography & styling
1,605 photos
· Curated by Visual Stories || Micheile
photography
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Health & Fitness
113 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
fitness
Health Images
wellness