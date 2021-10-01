Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rupinder Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
4d
ago
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
indian wedding
colourful
cultural
traditional
Celebration Images
indian celebration
rituals
culture
traditions
indian wedding photography
indian tradition
indian ritual
apparel
clothing
headband
hat
sunglasses
Free images
Related collections
Christmas Traditions
843 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Fruits & Vegetables
113 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
shadyside
70 photos
· Curated by Brittany Goble
shadyside
horror
human