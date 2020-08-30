Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Klara Kulikova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
fern
HD Forest Wallpapers
plant
Snake Images & Pictures
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Beautiful Switzerland
64 photos
· Curated by Marc Wieland
switzerland
alp
outdoor
winter
119 photos
· Curated by Simon Berger
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
österreich
Food
98 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant