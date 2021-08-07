Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephanie Klepacki
@sklepacki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
iPhone XS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rustic wood
rustic
weathered wood
park bench
bench
fence
HD Wood Wallpapers
railing
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
Free stock photos
Related collections
faceless
932 photos
· Curated by apple s.
faceless
hand
People Images & Pictures
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos
· Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Humanity
148 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds