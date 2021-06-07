Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anne Zwickermann
@zwickermann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Scotland, United Kingdom
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
scotland
united kingdom
building
banister
handrail
bridge
railing
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Double Exposures
204 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
double exposure
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
It's business time
75 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
business
work
office
Gradient Scapes
17 photos
· Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor