Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Hu
@alexandwich
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM4A
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
Christmas Tree Images
abies
fir
invertebrate
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
conifer
apidae
larch
Free pictures
Related collections
100
95 photos · Curated by Monique Haen
100
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
The Wedding
252 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage
Experimental
104 photos · Curated by Farouk Mechedal
experimental
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures