Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Непал
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bhaktapur, old city near Kathmandy in Nepal
Related tags
bhaktapur
непал
HD Art Wallpapers
advertisement
skin
Tattoo Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Red
120 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
hands
171 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures
Blue
88 photos
· Curated by Celeen Hu
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor