Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vito Natale
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lancaster County, PA, USA
Published
on
October 7, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Horses out grazing on a summer day.
Related tags
lancaster county
pa
usa
Animals Images & Pictures
Horse Images
mammal
field
grassland
outdoors
Nature Images
colt horse
countryside
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
farm
pasture
rural
meadow
foal
ranch
Free pictures
Related collections
Snow, Ice, and Winter
710 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Collection #49: Paul Jarvis
10 photos
· Curated by p j
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock
Just Add Words
106 photos
· Curated by Tracy Saunders
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers