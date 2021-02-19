Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
ekrem osmanoglu
@konevi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ankara, Türkiye
Published
on
February 19, 2021
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ankara
türkiye
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
waterfront
waterfowl
port
dock
pier
Nature Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Landscape
378 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Clean Backgrounds
57 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Unsplash Top 25: Most Viewed Photos of 2018 | Q1
22 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock