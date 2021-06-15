Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
lee miles
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
SAMSUNG, ST500 / ST510 / VLUU ST500 / TL220
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
standing
banister
handrail
railing
apparel
clothing
photo
photography
building
man
Backgrounds
Related collections
STRUCTURE & UTILITY
74 photos · Curated by Cedric Harris
structure
building
architecture
green
448 photos · Curated by Anna
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Explore Iceland
219 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
iceland
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers