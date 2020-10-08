Go to Phil Baum's profile
@philbaum
Download free
grayscale photo of concrete wall
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Stuttgart, Germany
Published on LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA Q2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

THE WILD LIFE
560 photos · Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
hands
265 photos · Curated by Anna
hand
People Images & Pictures
ring
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking