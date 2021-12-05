Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Filipp Romanovski
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Hamburg, Hamburg, Deutschland
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
White Swan on black water
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hamburg
deutschland
swan
swanlake
moment
moments
Love Images
peace
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
street
photography
iphone11
Brown Backgrounds
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
egret
heron
ardeidae
Free images
Related collections
Animals
49 photos · Curated by Baptiste
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Birds Images
birds
25 photos · Curated by Hunter Elliot
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature
6,746 photos · Curated by Phil Rigovanov
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers