Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christian Cueni
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 31, 2021
DJI, FC300S
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lake of Brienz in the early morning
Related tags
lake
switzerland
Spring Images & Pictures
drone
alps
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
reservoir
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
HD Sky Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Glasses
72 photos
· Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human
love
26 photos
· Curated by Oliver Korb
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human
A Colorful Life
111 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Life Images & Photos
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers