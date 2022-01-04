Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sonika Agarwal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
12d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Close-up of a red rose
Related tags
mumbai
maharashtra
india
Rose Images
Flower Images
blossom
beauty
bloom
colorful
decor
decoration
HD Design Wallpapers
bright
ceremony
closeup
HD Color Wallpapers
Nature Images
fresh
macro
romance
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #24: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
fog
Aerial
356 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers
covers
528 photos
· Curated by Kyri Lorenz
Cover Photos & Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images