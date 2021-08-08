Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julie Blake Edison
@julieblake
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Flower Images
HD White Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
Summer Images & Pictures
single bloom
plant
dahlia
blossom
daisy
daisies
petal
aster
anemone
asteraceae
pollen
anther
photography
photo
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Levitation Photography
33 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
levitation photography
levitation
human
Social History
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
history
protest
united state
Collection #80: Elliot Jay Stocks
9 photos
· Curated by Elliot Jay Stocks
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures