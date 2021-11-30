Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Angèle Kamp
@angelekamp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
21d
ago
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
mockup
flatlay
succulent
brush
Paper Backgrounds
artist
home decor
plant
tabletop
furniture
Leaf Backgrounds
pottery
porcelain
HD Art Wallpapers
vase
jar
dish
Food Images & Pictures
meal
potted plant
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #29: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
boat
sea
M I N I M A L I S M
65 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Divisions
321 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
division
HD Grey Wallpapers
building