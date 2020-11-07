Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 7, 2020
NIKON Z 7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
house plants
copy space
minimal
greenery indoor plant
leaves
house plant
houseplant
foliage
blank space
negative space
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
horti
67 photos
· Curated by Nellie June E
horti
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
White Space
63 photos
· Curated by Sabrina Ott
Space Images & Pictures
HD White Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
spring 2021
14 photos
· Curated by nicky Tyrrell
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant