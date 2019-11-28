Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Graham Ruttan
@gramdaman
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Galt Museum & Archives, 1 Street South, Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Published
on
November 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a tractor and noble blade plow under snow
Related tags
galt museum & archives
1 street south
lethbridge
ab
canada
tractor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
agriculture
history
museum
dustbowl
prairie
alberta
noble
HD Grey Wallpapers
wheel
machine
spoke
transportation
Backgrounds
Related collections
we are made of stars
61 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
Star Images
outdoor
night
Picture in picture
23 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
Collection #38: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
sunlight
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor