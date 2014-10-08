Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kaleb Nimz
@kalebnimz
Download free
Published on
October 8, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Long skylight in dark room
Share
Info
Related collections
wallpaper
1,949 photos
· Curated by spear spear
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
SCIBRAND
2,487 photos
· Curated by Eric Ables
scibrand
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Guzzo & Co
880 photos
· Curated by Mauro Guzzo
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal
Brown Backgrounds
Related tags
building
skylight
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
shadow
sunlight
looking up
glass
ceiling
roof
daylight
Light Backgrounds
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
office
structure
interior
PNG images