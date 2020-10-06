Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Apolo Photographer
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Surfers Paradise QLD, Australia
Published
on
October 6, 2020
NIKON D7500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up to an electric guitar, time for some music
Related tags
surfers paradise qld
australia
guitar
electric guitar
photostudio
strings
musicphoto
Music Images & Pictures
photography
studiophoto
photo
HD Wallpapers
bass guitar
leisure activities
musical instrument
Free pictures
Related collections
Music
106 photos
· Curated by Hub Bub
Music Images & Pictures
musical instrument
electronic
Electric Guitars
47 photos
· Curated by Dean Luke
electric guitar
guitar
leisure activity
El-guitar (Blå Fagklub)
42 photos
· Curated by Anna Willer
guitar
musical instrument
electric guitar