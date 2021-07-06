Go to Pierre-Axel Cotteret's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white metal frame ceiling with glass roof
white metal frame ceiling with glass roof
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lyon, France
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Musée des confluences de Lyon

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking