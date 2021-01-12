Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Johannes Knoll
@johannesk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stockholm
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stockholm
banister
handrail
train
train station
transportation
vehicle
terminal
lighting
leisure activities
musical instrument
piano
subway
HD Computer Wallpapers
computer hardware
computer keyboard
electronics
hardware
Keyboard Backgrounds
staircase
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #87: Scott Stratten
10 photos
· Curated by Scott Stratten
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Roads, Paths and tunnels
103 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
path
road
HD Wallpapers
Off the Grid
224 photos
· Curated by Sean MacNaughton
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Desert Images